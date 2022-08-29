Ark Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and $3.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,336,705 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.