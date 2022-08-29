Arweave 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.67 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $362.72 million and $13.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.86 or 0.00053784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

