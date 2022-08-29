Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.64. 62,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,315,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Asana Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

