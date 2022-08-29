Ashland Inc. (ASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.19. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ashland by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ashland by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.