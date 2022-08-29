Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

ASH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,843. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ashland by 1,374.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

