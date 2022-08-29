ASYAGRO (ASY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.91 Million

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASYAGRO has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $2.91 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008619 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io.
Buying and Selling ASYAGRO
