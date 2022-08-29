Atari Token (ATRI) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,840.00

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $3,840.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.
Atari Token Profile
Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars.
