Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.74.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price on the stock.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

