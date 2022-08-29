Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.91

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

