Augur 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.68 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Augur has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and $9.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00037644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
