Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $264.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

