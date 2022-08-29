Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $264.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.
Shares of ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
