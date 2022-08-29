Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $34.90. 15,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

