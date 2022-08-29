Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $653.62 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.42 billion and approximately $653.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.00 or 0.00093911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00257209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,070,970 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

