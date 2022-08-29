Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.28

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 7950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Avantor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

