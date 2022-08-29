Avaware Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Avaware has a market cap of $43,839.73 and $11,783.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avaware has traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Avaware

AVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

