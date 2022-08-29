AvidXchange (AVDX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AvidXchange to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AvidXchange and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 2 9 0 2.82 AvidXchange Competitors 1636 11283 24238 529 2.63

AvidXchange presently has a consensus price target of 14.82, indicating a potential upside of 79.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $248.41 million -$199.65 million -5.73 AvidXchange Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.87

This table compares AvidXchange and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AvidXchange’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -56.17% -24.74% -4.99% AvidXchange Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Summary

AvidXchange beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.