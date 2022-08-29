Axis DeFi (AXIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,549.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $86,498.72 and $19,549.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

