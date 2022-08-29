B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:ATNM opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

