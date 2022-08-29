Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

