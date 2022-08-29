Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
