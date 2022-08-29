Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of S&P Global worth $324,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.