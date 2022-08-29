Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $132,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,532. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

