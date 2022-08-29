Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $273,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,184,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

