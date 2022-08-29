Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CGI were worth $248,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

