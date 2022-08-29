Bank of Montreal Can Sells 706,381 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Target worth $193,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,023. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

