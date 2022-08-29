Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $170,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,118. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

