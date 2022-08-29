Bankless DAO (BANK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.34 Million

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Bankless DAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $8,532.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bankless DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bankless DAO

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Buying and Selling Bankless DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankless DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankless DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankless DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankless DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.