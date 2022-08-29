Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.95

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 5213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $2,052,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

