Barclays Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTON. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

