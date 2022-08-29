Barclays Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $212.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $214.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.41 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

