Beam Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $2.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,666,400 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

