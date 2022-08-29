Beaxy Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $359,135.34 and approximately $503.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00133493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085035 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.