Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($7.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Down 2.3 %

Beazley stock opened at GBX 568 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.19. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.