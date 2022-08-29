Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.95. 98,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.