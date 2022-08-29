Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.80. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

