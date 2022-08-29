Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,085 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.59. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

