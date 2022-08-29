Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.3 %

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,580. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,694 shares of company stock worth $407,660 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.