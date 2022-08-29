Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $38.64 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

