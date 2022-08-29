Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.75. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

