Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $31.44 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,435,000. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,877. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

