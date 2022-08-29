Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,598. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
