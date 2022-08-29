Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,104. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.