Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.05. 224,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

