Bee Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,497.00 (BGC)

Bee Token (BGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. One Bee Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bee Token has a total market cap of $291,499.14 and approximately $8,497.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

Bee Token Coin Profile

Bee Token (BGC) is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken.

Bee Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.