Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

