Berenberg Bank Lowers Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Biffa Stock Performance

BFFBF stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Biffa has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

