Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 55.3% in August

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Better Therapeutics

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 32,281 shares of company stock valued at $48,042 in the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,375. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

