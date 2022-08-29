Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 106,335 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.54% of Kellogg worth $335,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $63,487,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

