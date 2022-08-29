Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.19% of AutoZone worth $75,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.
AZO stock traded up $16.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,179.71. 1,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,063.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
