Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,318,369 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,684. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

