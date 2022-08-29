Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Biogen worth $197,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 0.2 %

Biogen stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,876. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $345.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

